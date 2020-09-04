India joins the list of Corona’s most tested countries all over the world: Ministry of Health

new Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has said that a record number of 11,72,179 samples were tested on Wednesday to find cases of Kovid-19 in the country and a total of 4,55,09,380 have been tested so far. Also, India is among the most investigated countries in the world every day. Also Read – Bar-pub will open in Delhi from 9 September, Kejriwal government expressed happiness

The ministry said that as a result of more number of investigations, the rate of confirmation of infection has come down. The Ministry of Health said, "The investigation has seen unprecedented growth in India. More than 11.7 lakh investigations were done in 24 hours. "

When asked by the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a press conference on Thursday that the "rapid antigen test" in the total investigation conducted so far is much higher than other investigations, he said that it has a similar situation across the country. Is not.

He said that in Tamil Nadu, more than 90 percent of RT-PCR tests are being done daily, while other states have limited RT-PCR tests, TrueNat and CBNAAT testing capabilities and in those states, if there are restricted areas or buffer zones, then a person Can not be satisfied with limited investigation.

Bhushan said, “I accept that there are states where RT-PCR is not being used and those of us in the Ministry of Health have drawn the attention of those states to a greater number of RT-PCR investigations. The ability to do this has to be prepared and hence they need to increase it. “

At the same time, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr. Balaram Bhargava said that the World Health Organization has appreciated India for using rapid antigen test in a coordinated manner.

The ministry said that since just 10 investigations were conducted in the country on January 30, now the average of tests has exceeded 11 lakh per day. This shows the increase of Kovid-19 in the country every day.

The ministry said, “Continuous large-scale screening over a period of time in a wide range of areas revealed infection time and helped to isolate and hospitalize infected patients.”

The death rate of Kovid-19 in India has come down to 1.75 percent as on date, while the national average of recovery from this disease is 77.09 percent. According to the data, 8,15,538 patients of Kovid-19 are present in the country, which is about 21.16 percent of the total cases so far.

The ministry said that due to the rapid expansion of testing laboratories across the country, the investigation has increased. There are 1,623 laboratories (labs) in India to date, of which 1,022 are government and 601 are private sector.

According to the data updated by the ministry at eight in the morning, the total number of Kovid-19 cases in the country increased to 38,53,406 on Thursday after a record 83,883 cases of infections a day, while 1,043 patients died in one day. After this, the total death toll increased to 67,376.