India listens to OIC, Turkey and Pakistan commenting on Kashmir

Geneva / New Delhi: India on Tuesday slammed Turkey and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva. Along with this, India also embarrassed Pakistan for cross border terrorism and atrocities on minorities. Pawan Bathe, the first secretary of India's Permanent Mission in Geneva, lashed out at the council in response to statements made by Pakistan, Turkey and the OIC. He rejected comments made on India's internal affairs, particularly on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan, Turkey and the OIC had made many false accusations on India regarding Kashmir, which Bathe termed as baseless.

Responding to the OIC, Turkey and Pakistan, Bathe said, "The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The OIC has no authority to comment on India's internal affairs. Bathe said that the OIC said so under an agenda at the behest of the Pakistani. He said that the members of the OIC have to decide whether it is in their interest to allow Pakistan to do so. Along with this, he also advised Turkey to refrain from commenting on India's internal affairs.

Using strong words against Islamabad, Bathe said that it has become a habit of Pakistan to plot to malign India through false and fabricated allegations for its malicious purposes. He said, "Pakistan has the distinction of giving pensions to those included in the UN sanctions list. He also has a prime minister who proudly accepts the idea of ​​training thousands of terrorists to fight in Jammu and Kashmir. " Along with this, Bathe also narrated to Pakistan the plight of the minority community. He fiercely surrounded Pakistan on human rights matters.

The Indian diplomat said that it is not surprising that other relevant multilateral institutions have expressed concern over Pakistan's failure to stop the financing of terror. Along with this, various institutions have also expressed serious concern over the lack of effective action against all terrorist institutions in Pakistan. He said that the unfortunate plans of Pakistan are continuing in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He also raised the issue of kidnapping, forced marriage and conversion of thousands of Sikh, Hindu and Christian minority women and girls in Pakistan. He also exposed the plight of people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, such as human rights abuses in Pakistan. The Council’s Indian representative said, “Not a single day has gone by when a family member has not been abducted by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan.”