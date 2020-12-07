India Mobile Congress 2020: PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) will address India Mobile Congress-2020 on Tuesday. This information was given by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The PMO issued a statement saying that IMC-2020 is being organized by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Government of India. It will be organized from 8 to 10 December 2020. Also Read – Covid Vaccine Latest News: PM Modi’s big statement on Corona Vaccine- This latest update

PM Modi will give the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 tomorrow. The theme for IMC 2020 is "Inclusive Innovation – Smart, Secure, Sustainable": Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/50XBSvqPHN

– ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

It said that Prime Minister Modi (PM Modi) will address the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress 2020 online on December 8 at quarter to 11 in the morning. The theme of IMC 2020 is ‘holistic exploration – smart, safe, sustainable’ and aims to promote the Prime Minister’s ‘Self-reliant India’, ‘Digital Inclusion’ and ‘Sustainable Development, Enterprise and Exploration’.

The PMO said that its objective is to accelerate foreign and local investment, encourage research and development in the field of telecommunications and emerging technology sectors. Various Ministries at IMC 2020, CEOs of telecom companies, global CEOs, domain experts in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, cloud and edge computing, blockchain, cyber security, smart city and automation sectors People will join.

