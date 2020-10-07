India most affected by ransomware in Corona period, cases reached record level

new Delhi: In the last three months, ransomware attacks have seen an increase of more than 39 percent and India ranks second after the United States among the most affected countries in terms of related threats. Cyber ​​security firm Check Point gave this information in a research report on Tuesday. Research has shown that globally, the daily average of ransomware attacks has recorded a 50 percent jump in the last three months compared to the first half of 2020. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: Death toll from corona reaches close to 1 lakh, more than 63 lakh infected

In the past three months, ransomware attacks in the US have doubled. There has been an increase in about 98 percent of cases during this period. Sri Lanka, Russia and Turkey rank third, fourth and fifth respectively among the countries most affected by ransomware attacks during the study period. The report said that the percentage of health organizations affected by ransomware has almost doubled worldwide.

"Ransomware is breaking records in 2020," said Lotem Finkelstein, head of Threat Intelligence at Check Point. He points out that ransomware began to trend with the advent of the coronavirus epidemic, as organizations focused on the remote workforce (remote workforce) rather than offices to maintain social distance. The official said, "In the last three months, there has been a dangerous surge in the cases of ransomware attacks."

Ransomware attacks carry out many crimes ranging from hacking the computer systems of any individual, organization or company to stealing and blackmailing important data. Currently, ransomware attacks are carried out with great precision and precision, including double extortion and forcing people to pay.

In a double extension attack, hackers first extract large amounts of sensitive information before encrypting the victim’s database. Later, the attackers threaten to publish that information and demand ransom from the victim. He is afraid that if he is not paid the ransom, he will leak important information.