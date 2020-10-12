India moving towards victory in the fight against Covid-19, the graph of active cases is decreasing, but the next few months…

new Delhi: For the last eight months, there has been an outcry in the world, including Corona virus, including India, but now the Health Ministry has given a great news. According to the report of the Union Health Ministry, the graph of corona infected people in India is slowly decreasing but still remains a risk of infection. The report of the ministry says that the next few months, it can be dangerous to take any kind of carelessness regarding the corona virus. Also Read – Study Revealed: Corona Virus Can Live For 28 Days On Mobile Screen And Bank Note, Learn Full News

This report of the Ministry of Health is going to give a lot of relief in the midst of the virus's havoc. It has been told in the report that the graph of the active case of corona virus has remained below eight lakhs for the fourth consecutive day. Currently, the active cases of corona in India are 8,61,853 which is only 12.10 percent of the total positive cases of Kovid.

India sustains the trend of steadily declining # COVID19 active cases. Active caseload below 9 lakhs for 4th consecutive day. Active cases, currently at 8,61,853, comprise merely 12.10% of total positive cases. India is also reporting high number of recoveries: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/rlVgY9C82Q
– ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

In the report released by the Ministry of Health, it was told that India is at the forefront of the recovery rate of Kovid patients at this time.