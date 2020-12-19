India needs Rs 80,000 crore for vaccine distribution, where will this money come from?

Corona vaccine in India distribution money: The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has said that India should be ready with funds for the next one year in terms of distribution of Kovid-19 vaccine. Also Read – Preparing to give vaccine to 28 lakh high risk people in Jammu and Kashmir, know who will be given vaccine

The trade association said in a news release on Friday, “Money will be much needed for distribution on such a large scale, and India is ready for the delivery of the Kovid-19 vaccine with an amount of about Rs 80,000 crore for the next year.” should remain.” Also Read – The beauty of this beauty is behind making Corona vaccine, Miss England has been left; See bold pictures

Participating in the webinar, Satish D. Ravetkar, executive director of the Serum Institute said, “IT-enabled supply chain management should be established at Serum Institute as we produce 1.6 million doses annually. Also Read – Central Government to spend Rs 10 thousand crore in first phase of corona virus vaccination: report

He said, “Therefore, we can roll out this vaccine fast.” Once we get a confirmed plan from the government, then we need to gear up. It can be easy for all manufacturers to plan their production and all stakeholders of the chain. “

However, the Government of India does not agree that Rs 80,000 crore will be spent in the delivery of the vaccine. In October, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health, responded to a tweet by Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, in which he said that the distribution of corona vaccine in India would cost Rs 80,000 crore.

Poonawalla had asked that the government has 80,000 crore rupees to give and purchase the vaccine to every citizen of the country in the next one year. This is the next challenge, which we will have to deal with. Responding to this, Bhushan said, “We do not agree with this estimate of 80 thousand crores.” The government has formed a national committee of vaccine experts and so far it has held five meetings. In this, we considered the distribution and cost of the vaccine.

(input language)