India-Nepal border opens after seven months, but will not be able to enter the neighboring country

India-Nepal Border Reopening News: Despite all the efforts being made towards India for the last few years, relations with the neighboring country Nepal are not getting smooth. This recent example is seen on the Indo-Nepal border. The Government of India has opened the border which has been closed for seven months due to Corona crisis, but the Oli Government of Nepal does not agree to it. He has kept the border closed by deploying police forces on his side of the border. This will not allow movement between the two countries even after India opens the border.

Once again Nepal has proved that it is interested in normalizing India’s relations. It seems that Nepal has become used to standing against every decision of India.

The Nepal border was closed on 23 March due to the Kourna epidemic. But considering the generality of the situation and the problems of the people of the border area, the Government of India has given permission to open the border from 6 am on 22 October. There was joy in hearing the news of opening of Raxaul border in the morning. But Nepal has changed the happiness of everyone.

Para military force personnel of Nepal have imposed a ban on going to Nepal. Nepal APF official says that according to the order of the Government of Nepal, the border is closed till midnight of the next 30 days (15 November). Right now nobody is allowed to visit Nepal. Nepal has increased the number of consultative forces on the Raxaul border as a precautionary measure. Nepali para miltries are sending young people back from the border to India. We are not letting anyone go to Nepal. It seems that Nepal is not in the mood to normalize relations with India.