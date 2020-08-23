India Publishes COVID-19 Safety Measures for Movie, TV Production

India’s Ministry of Data and Broadcasting has revealed a complete set of COVID-19 customary working procedures aimed toward permitting the resumption of media manufacturing.

India has one of many world’s largest movie industries, with nicely over 2,000 movies produced per yr in upto 50 languages. Except a number of states, manufacturing in India has been largely halted for six months.

The measures, introduced Sunday, are consistent with protocols now adopted world wide. They embrace specify secure distances on areas, in studios, and in edit suites, embrace guidelines on face masks, sanitizer, availability of PPE, and the requirement that an on-set COVID-coordinator be appointed.

The SOPs additionally tackle points which can be distinctive to India due to its giant inhabitants and voluminous productions. These embrace requiring restricted solid and crew throughout capturing, banning guests on set, staggered name and wrap timings for studios with a number of units, and minimizing sharing of wigs, costumes, microphones and make-up. Employees should additionally signal as much as India’s ‘Arogya Setu’ monitor and hint app,

“Right now we’re laying out customary working procedures as per the worldwide expertise and with the session of the well being ministry and the house ministry,” stated India’s Minister for Data and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

“This shall be welcomed by everybody as a result of this is a crucial facet of the economic system, it employs thousands and thousands of individuals and so they weren’t getting jobs for the final four-five months,” stated Javadekar.

Whereas a number of manufacturing associations, our bodies and state governments have revealed their very own guidelines, the Ministry’s “Preventive Measures for Media Production” would be the reference doc that every one productions within the nation at the moment are anticipated to comply with. Particular person states are allowed so as to add their very own situations to the SOPs, Javadekar stated.

India has greater than three million recorded circumstances of coronavirus, with some 57,000 deaths, based on Johns Hopkins College.