India Railways Chhath Puja Special Trains: Bihar, Jharkhand want to go to Chhath, see this list, Railways run special train

India Railways Chhath Puja Special Trains: The festive season is going on and in such a situation people are traveling fiercely. Diwali is over now but now there is a huge crowd of people who know their home on Chhath (Chhath Puja 2020). Bihar and Jharkhand are seeing the highest number of passengers for the state. In view of the high number of passengers on Chhath Puja Festival, Indian Railways has decided to run several special trains (IRCTC Chhath Special Train). By this decision of Indian Railways, lakhs of passengers traveling for Bihar Special Train and other states are going to get a lot of relief. From Wednesday, the railway started making reservations on special trains to go to Diwali and Chhath.

During festivals, the Railways has decided to run about 46 special trains as a precaution during the Corona crisis. Passengers traveling on Chhath will have to keep in mind that the special train will not be allowed to travel in any way in a normal ticket. Railway has said in its tweet that during Chhath festival special trains will be fully reserved trains, that is, if anyone wants to travel on Chhath, it is mandatory to get reservation.

The passenger who does not have a reservation ticket will not be allowed to know in the platform. Railways also informed that all special trains will be run till the end of November.

Indian Railways Special Train For Bihar

04121/04122 Prayagraj-Anand Vihar Terminal-Prayagraj Special Express

04498/04497 Delhi Jn-Darbhanga-Delhi Jn Special Express

04496/04495 Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Special

04494/04493 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Express

04492/04491 New Delhi-Islampur-New Delhi Special Express