India ranked 94th in the Global Hunger Index, Rahul said- the government started filling the pockets of its special ‘friends’

new Delhi: India ranks 94th in the list of 107 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2020 and is in the 'severe' category of hunger. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Narendra Modi government at the Center and said that the poor of India are hungry, because the government is just filling the pockets of some of its special 'friends'. He has tweeted this news, in which Bangladesh is at 75th, Myanmar at 78th and Pakistan at 88th, while India at 94th position. At the same time, India was ranked 102 in the list of 117 countries last year.

Experts blamed poor implementation procedures, lack of effective monitoring, indifferent approach to tackling malnutrition and poor performance of large states.

Last year, India ranked 102 in the list of 117 countries. Neighboring Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan are also in the 'severe' category. But this year's hunger index is above India. Bangladesh is ranked 75th, Myanmar 78th and Pakistan 88th. According to the report, Nepal is 73rd and Sri Lanka 64th. Both countries fall in the 'middle' category.

17 countries including China, Belarus, Ukraine, Turkey, Cuba and Kuwait are at the top rank in the Global Hunger Index (GHI), which monitors hunger and malnutrition. This information has been given on GHI website on Friday.

According to the report, 14 percent of India’s population is malnourished.

– The report said that the death rate of children under five was 3.7 percent.

– The rate of such children was 37.4, which could not increase due to malnutrition.

Data for Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan from 1991 to now shows that there are more cases of children not suffering from increased stature in families who are suffering from various types of deficiency. These include lack of nutritious food, low level of maternal education and poverty etc. During this period, there was a decrease in the mortality rate of children below five years of age in India.

The poor of India are hungry because the government is just filling the pockets of some of its special ‘friends’. pic.twitter.com/MMJHDo1ND6 – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 17, 2020

The report said that the death rate of children due to premature birth and low weight has increased, especially in poor states and rural areas. Experts believe that poor implementation processes, lack of effective monitoring and lack of coordination in approaches to combat malnutrition are often the cause of poor nutrition indices.

Senior researcher Purnima Menon at the International Food Policy Research Institute, New Delhi, said that the overall change in India’s ranking requires improvement in the performance of big states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. He said, “The national average is greatly affected by states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar … states which actually have more malnutrition and contribute significantly to the country’s population.”

Senior researcher Purnima Menon said, “Every fifth child born in India is in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, if the level of malnutrition is high in a state with high population, it will contribute a lot to the average of India. It is clear that then India’s average will be slow. “

Menon said that if we want change in India, then we will need change in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar as well.

Shweta Khandelwal, Head of Nutrition Research, said that there are many programs and policies for nutrition in the country, but the ground reality is quite disappointing. He suggested several measures to reduce the problem of scarcity due to epidemics.

Khandelwal said that promoting access to nutritious, safe and inexpensive food, investing to improve maternal and child nutrition, early detection and treatment when the baby is underweight as well as nutritious for vulnerable children and Safe food can be important.