India ready to start international flights, but some countries did not stop the entry of Indians

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that some countries have not lifted the ban on entry of Indians so far and the central government is ready to start flights after these countries lift the ban. It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia is also included in such countries, which has not allowed the airlines to bring passengers from India due to the corona virus epidemic.

Puri said on Twitter, "We are operating international flights under the VandeBharat mission since May 6, 2020. However, some countries, including some countries in the Gulf region, have not yet lifted the ban on entry of Indians. "We are ready to start flying to these countries whenever these countries lift the ban," he said. '

On October 22, the minister said that the average fare for special flights operated between Kerala and Bahrain is between 30,000 and 39,000 as the Gulf country is allowing only 750 passengers to arrive from India per week. It is noteworthy that regular international airlines have been suspended since March 23 due to Corona virus epidemic in India.

