India reduced malaria: there were 2 crore cases in 2000, only 56 lakh cases were received in 2019

new Delhi: In India, where about two crore cases of malaria were reported in the year 2000, in 2019 the number of malaria cases decreased to about 56 lakhs. This has been claimed in a report released by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the WHO's recent World Malaria Report, South-East Asia region has seen the biggest decrease in malaria cases in India. The report says that India has recorded a decrease in 1.2 million malaria cases compared to 2018.

As per the annual estimate, the global level of malaria cases in 2019 was 2.29 crore and this estimate has been almost unchanged in the last four years. The disease killed about 409,000 people in 2019, compared to 411,000 in 2018.

The WHO report states that greater impact of malaria has been observed, especially in Africa. Global efforts to curb the disease have been weakened by the lack of access to life-saving equipment. With this, countries around the world are now fighting the Kovid-19 epidemic, during which it is expected to increase further.

WHO Director-General Tredos Adnom Gebreyes said, “It is time for leaders in Africa and around the world to rise once again to overcome the challenge of malaria.” He emphasized joint action in the fight against malaria.

Although there has been a decrease in malaria cases in India, the disease still remains a challenge here. India is one of the 11 highest malaria burden countries in the world. Outside Africa, India is the only country where cases of malaria and deaths due to it are about 70 percent compared to the world.