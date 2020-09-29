India rejects China’s 1959 stance on LAC, giving strong objection

new Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected China’s view that Beijing follows its 1959 stance on the concept of Line of Actual Control (LAC). India also said that neighboring countries should refrain from “unconvinced unilateral” interpretation of the so-called border. Also Read – China said – Opposing construction of infrastructure in Ladakh, India retaliated

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, "We hope that the Chinese side will follow all agreements and understandings with complete honesty and confidence and should avoid pursuing unilateral interpretation of LAC."

Explain that amidst the deadlock that has been going on in eastern Ladakh for almost five months, the Foreign Ministry of China said that Beijing accepts its stand of 1959 regarding the concept of LAC.

At the same time, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, we have seen the report quoting a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on China’s position on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas. India has never accepted the so-called unilateral defined 1959 LAC. India has reacted strongly to China’s statement.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in response to a media question on the issue, “India has never accepted the so-called de facto Line of Control as unilaterally defined in 1959. This situation has remained intact and everyone, including the Chinese side, is aware of it. ”

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said, the two sides were engaged in an exercise to clarify and ratify the LAC by 2003, but the process could not proceed because the Chinese did not show willingness. Therefore, the Chinese now insist that only one LAC is contrary to their commitments.