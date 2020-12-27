India said about China tensions: Sanjay Raut- Modi government pushed back Chinese investment, not Chinese soldiers

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi government may have pushed back Chinese investment, but it has not been able to push back Chinese troops infiltrating Indian territory. Raut has claimed this in his weekly column “Roktok” in Shiv Sena’s (Marathi) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. At the same time, BJP has termed this claim of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member as ridiculous. Chief spokesperson of Maharashtra BJP Keshav Upadhyay said, “This is their unified agenda to target the Modi government.” Also Read – Congress’ counterattack on Shiv Sena regarding ‘Saamana’ article, Ashok Chavan said – with both parties limited to Maharashtra only

Raut's column says, "We were unable to push the Chinese troops back, but we pushed the Chinese investment back. The Shiv Sena MP said, "Instead of stopping investment, we should have pushed the Chinese troops back from Ladakh. Upadhyay said that he has not yet read Raut's column. However, he said, "Well people don't take such claims seriously. "

Raut has also written that relations between the states and the Center have soured. He said, "If the people in power at the center do not feel that they are hurting people through political gimmicks, then the states will begin to secede in the same way as the Soviet Union disintegrated."

Raut said, “The truth is that the states where the BJP is not in power are also part of the country but they are being forgotten.” He claimed that the US government has given every citizen a corona virus per month. 85,000 rupees have been provided as relief package. But this kind of relief package was not brought in India.

Raut said, “The Center has no money but to win elections, to topple governments and to form a new government.” The debt burden on the country is more than the national revenue receipts. If our Prime Minister sleeps peacefully in such a situation, then he deserves praise. “

He said, “People lost their lives due to the epidemic, but Parliament lost its soul.” Farmers are protesting against the three agricultural laws, but the government is ignoring their sentiments and instead raising emotional issues like Ram Mandir (construction) in Ayodhya. “

Raut said that the future of India’s parliamentary democracy was in danger this year. Eminent people told the Prime Minister that instead of building a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, this money should be spent on improving health infrastructure.

He said, “People are being funded for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. If donations were sought from people in the same way for the new Parliament complex, then not even a lakh rupees would be collected for such a building because such buildings have become unusable for the people. “