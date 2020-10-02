India seeks top-class scientific research to help farmers: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described science as an important part of social and economic change efforts and said that his government wants to provide first class scientific research to farmers for good production. In his address, Modi said these things after inaugurating the Global Indian Scientist (Vaibhav) summit on Gandhi Jayanti through video conference. He said that the Government of India has taken many important steps to promote science, research and research. Also Read – US President Donald Trump gets Corona, then Virender Sehwag said – Go Corona Go Corona Go …

He said, "To help our farmers, we want top-class scientific research. Our agricultural research scientists have worked very hard to increase the production of pulses. We are able to export pulses in very small quantities. Our food production has reached a record high. "

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also mentioned the ambitious self-reliant India campaign and said that there is also a sense of global welfare in it. He sought the support of all to make it come true. This conference provides a platform to global and overseas Indian researchers and academics. Its objective is to bring veterans of Indian origin on one platform who are associated with academic and research institutions around the world.

More than 3000 scientists and educationists of Indian origin from 55 countries and more than 10,000 migrant scientists and academicians are attending this conference.

(input language)