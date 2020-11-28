India strict on maritime security, Doval participates in trilateral talks with Sri Lanka and Maldives

Colombo: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval took part in high-level trilateral talks on maritime security between India, Sri Lanka and Maldives here on Saturday. Sri Lanka is organizing the fourth trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with India and Maldives. This meeting is being held after six years. Earlier this meeting was held in New Delhi in 2014. Also Read – Samantha Akkineni, who is holidaying in Maldives, shares photos sunk and immersed in water depth

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that Doval was signed and formalized by Sri Lankan Defense Secretary Major (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne and the details of the discussion held at the tripartite meeting by Maldives Defense Minister Maria Didi. The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry tweeted without giving detailed information about the meeting that Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardene addressed the meeting as the chief guest. Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Columbus also attended the meeting.

The meeting took place between China's efforts to increase its influence in the Indian Pacific region and the Indian Ocean. The Sri Lankan army had said on Thursday that Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles will also be observers in the meeting. Doval, who arrived in Colombo on Friday for talks, met Maldives Defense Minister Maria Didi yesterday and had a cordial and detailed discussion on further strengthening the bilateral partnership with the major island nation in the Indian Ocean.

Doval also met Sri Lankan Defense Secretary Gunaratne on Friday and they agreed on a number of steps to further enhance “valuable” cooperation between the two countries. The Indian High Commission in Colombo said in another tweet, “NSA Ajit Doval met Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne and discussed matters related to defense and security partnership between the two countries.”

The possibility of being discussed in the tripartite meeting on topics such as coordinated action on maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, training relief and rescue operations, taking steps on increasing pollution at sea, sharing information, illegal arms, drug trafficking is.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that NSA-level tripartite meetings are an effective platform to increase cooperation between Indian Ocean countries. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “Issues related to cooperation related to maritime security in the Indian Ocean region will be discussed.” This is Doval’s second visit to Sri Lanka this year. Earlier in January, he came to Sri Lanka and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

