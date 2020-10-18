India successfully tests supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, will increase in Indian Navy’s strength

New Delhi: A naval model of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from an Indian Navy indigenously built destroyer in the Arabian Sea on Sunday. Officials gave this information. He said that the missile was fired from ‘INS Chennai’ destroyer and it hit the target with full accuracy. Also Read – Ladakh deadlock: China gave this instruction to its army, Amit Shah said – India is always ready for war

A statement from the Ministry of Defense said, "BrahMos will ensure the invincibility of the war vessel by penetrating the long-range target as the 'major offensive weapon', thus making the destroyer war vessel another deadly platform of the Indian Navy." Will go. BrahMos Aerospace is an Indo-Russian joint venture. It is producing supersonic cruise missiles, which can be fired from submarines, ships, aircraft or land.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), BrahMos Aerospace and Navy for the 'successful test' of the missile. DRDO chief G Satish Reddy also congratulated the scientists for all the personnel involved in the test work of the missile. He said that it will increase the capabilities of the Indian armed forces in many ways.

It is noteworthy that in the last few weeks, India has test-fired several missiles, including surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. India has also tested a supersonic missile Shaurya capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The successful trial of Rudram-1 is being seen as a major achievement as it is India’s first indigenously developed anti-radiation weapon. The missiles have been tested at a time when there is a deadlock on the border with China in eastern Ladakh. India successfully tested the new surface-to-surface version of BrahMos on 30 September. The firepower of this missile has been increased from 290 km (which was originally) to a distance of 400 km.

India has deployed a large number of BrahMos missiles at several places of strategic importance along the border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.