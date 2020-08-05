India takes action again on Chinese app, now Xiaomi ban this browser

new Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi’s Mi Browser Pro and MeToo Technology’s Short Video Meeppe are among the 47 apps that India banned in late July. These 47 apps were banned at the end of July, whereas earlier in June, India had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TicTalk and Hello App, in view of national security concerns. Also Read – Steve Smith wants to win Test series in India before saying goodbye to cricket, explains this reason

While the government made the list of banned 59 apps public, it has not disclosed the banned apps in the second list. It is believed that most of the apps included in the second list are clones of previously banned apps. However in the media report, it has been said that some new apps are also included in this list.

Along with Xiaomi's Mi Browser Pro and MeToo Technology's short video meepa, it includes gaming app Heroes War, photo editor airbrush and camera app Boxcam. Meepe, airbrush and boxcam are the apps of Chinese company Meetu Technology. Meitu was banned in the first list. Other apps include video editing app Capcat, Vaidu Search, NetEase Email Service and Search Lite.