India takes necessary steps in the fight against Kovid-19: World Health Organization

new Delhi: Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that India started taking necessary steps at the right time to deal with the coronavirus epidemic and today it is the result of them that despite having so much population in the country, Corona The Indian government has been successful in preventing the spread of infection to a large extent. This statement was given by Dr. Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director of South East Asia of WHO. He said that India was very cautious against Kovid-19 from the very beginning.

He said that when it was spreading rapidly in dangerous virus in the world and looks only in India was much less the case in India in Medicine, to prepare hospitals, Kovid preparing tentative arrangements 19. He said that we are familiar with the conditions of a big state like India. He said that India took many decisions against Corona from the beginning, including lockdown.

Considering aware of varying capacities at sub-national levels. Not unusual in country as big as India & its population size, that measures taken may often not be uniformly sufficient across all areas. Scaling up capacities and response remains constant need in India: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh https://t.co/5mfC0jzgDO
— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

He said that if we look at the population of the country and its area, then we can say that the situation is not unusual there. He also said that the steps taken may not be completely adequate but these measures have definitely helped to prevent the spread of infection.

Let me tell you that at present, the number of corona infected people has reached close to 12 lakhs and in the last 24 hours, about 650 people have died due to corona. At present there are more than four lakh 13 thousand active cases in the country.