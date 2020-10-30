India targets ship BrahMos supersonic cruise missile fired from Su-30MKI fighter

new Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Friday successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the fighter aircraft. It was fired from a Sukhoi MKI-30 aircraft into the Bay of Bengal. Official sources gave this information. The special thing is that after about three hours of flying by Sukhoi MKI-30 aircraft, this missile was fired and before the missile was fired, the aircraft was refueled in the battle. Also Read – Pakistan has made a big mistake by accepting the plot of Pulwama, now India will take these steps

In this test, the missile targeted a sinking ship with complete accuracy and achieved the desired results in the test.

were done.

Sources said that the aircraft belonged to the Tigersharks Squadron at Tanjore. The aircraft flew from an airbase in Punjab and was refueled in the sky before the missile was fired. The test has been carried out in the wake of India's standoff with China on the border in eastern Ladakh.

Officials said that the Sukhoi MKI-30 aircraft traveled for about three hours, after which the missile was fired.