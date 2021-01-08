India to chair sanctions committee on Taliban, Libya at UN Security Council

United Nations: India will chair the sanctions committees and the Anti-Terrorism Committee on the Taliban and Libya during their tenure as temporary members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India started its two-year term as a temporary member from January 1, seeking reforms in the 15-member UN Security Council for years. The council has five permanent and 10 temporary members. Also Read – COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run News Update: Dry Run of Corona Vaccine in 736 Districts of 33 States of the Country, Dr. Harsh Vardhan inspected in Chennai

The United Nations Security Council constitutes auxiliary bodies on various issues. "I am happy to say that India has been asked to preside over three important committees of the Security Council," TS Tirumurthy, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, said in a video message. This includes the Taliban Sanctions Committee, Anti-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and the Sanctions Committee on Libya. "

Tirumurthy said that the Taliban Sanctions Committee has always been India's top priority for peace, security development and progress in Afghanistan. He said, "The chairmanship of this committee on this important occasion will help to focus on the presence of terrorists in Afghanistan and their sponsors who have damaged the peace process." We have always been of the view that peace process and violence cannot run simultaneously. "

Tirumurthy will chair the Anti-Terrorism Committee in 2022. That year India will celebrate its 75th year of independence. Tirumurthy said that under the Libyan Sanctions Committee, the purchase of arms was banned on Libya and certain other sanctions including confiscation of property were imposed.

He said, “We are chairing this committee at a critical time when the international community is focused on Libya and the peace process.” All three committees are important supporting bodies of UNSC. India has said that the fight against terrorism will remain its top priority during the 2021-22 term at the United Nations.

