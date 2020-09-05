India Under Covid-19 Infection: Corona becomes dangerous, more than 1 million cases occurred in 13 days, see how fast infection increased

new Delhi: At this time, most cases of corona in the whole world are coming in India. If we look at the figures of the last ten days, then India is at the forefront of the corona. In countries where bad conditions were created from corona in the initial days of transition, today there has been a rapid decline in the transition graph, but the situation in India is becoming equally bad. In just 13 days in India, the number of Kovid-19 patients has crossed 30 lakh to 40 lakh, out of which 86,432 new cases registered on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry, 31,07,223 patients have been cured till Saturday, with which the cure rate of Kovid-19 patients has increased to 77.23 percent. Also Read – Coronavirus in Delhi: Rapidly spreading infection in Delhi amid improving conditions, CM Kejriwal said- ‘There is nothing to panic’

According to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at eight o’clock on Saturday morning, the total number of Kovid-19 patients in the country has increased to 40,23,179. According to the ministry, 1,089 patients have died in the last 24 hours, including a total of 69,561 infected deaths in the country so far. Also Read – Nizamuddin Dargah News: Nizamuddin Dargah to open from tomorrow, know what are the guidelines for entry …

According to the data, it took 21 days to reach the number of Kovid-19 patients in India from 10 lakh to 20 lakh whereas it took 16 more days to get 20 to 30 lakh patients. However, it has taken just 13 days for the number of infected to reach 30 lakh to 40 lakh. Also Read – Covid-19 Test Guideline: Ministry of Health changes the Corona Investigation Policy, now will be ‘On-Demand’ Test

According to the ministry, it took 110 days for the number of Kovid-19 patients to reach one lakh, while it took 59 days for the number of infected to reach one lakh to one million. According to the data, the death rate of Kovid-19 has declined further and now it has come down to 1.73 percent.

According to the data, currently 8,46,395 patients of Kovid-19 are under treatment in the country, which is 21.04 percent of the total infected. It is worth mentioning that on August 7, the number of Kovid-19 patients in India crossed 20 lakh whereas on 23 August the number of infected persons crossed 30 lakh.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,77,38,491 samples have been tested in the country so far, of which 10,59,346 samples were tested on September 4 alone.