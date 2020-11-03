India urges Gulf countries: help return Indian workers who want to return to work

New Delhi: India on Tuesday urged the Gulf countries to help in the return of Indian workers and professionals willing to return to work after the relaxation of restrictions related to the corona virus. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke on the issue in a digital meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the leading regional organization of almost all Arab countries. Also Read – Corona case below 40 thousand in the country, patients increased in Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, reduced in UP, Maharashtra

Jaishankar assured the Gulf countries to continue supplying food items, medicines and essential commodities from India. The Ministry of External Affairs said that Jaishankar thanked the GCC countries for taking care of the large number of people of Indian community during the Kovid-19 epidemic.

The ministry said, 'The foreign minister said that a large number of Indian workers and professionals are willing to return to the GCC countries to return to work. He urged the GCC leadership to help them in their return through travel related arrangements. "Thousands of Indian citizens had returned home from the Gulf region in the last few months due to the Corona virus epidemic.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that during this time the leaders also discussed regional and international issues related to mutual interests.

