India-US 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue: Talks today, plans to develop China-Pakistan

India-US 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue: A 2 + 2 ministerial meeting between India and the United States is starting from today, amidst the continuing tense situation with China and Pakistan. In this meeting, along with all the international and bipartisan issues and the very tense situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China will also be discussed. Meanwhile, the US State Department has duly issued a statement before the talks begin. It states that the US welcomes emerging India as a regional and global power.

He also said that during India's UNSC tenure starting on January 1, 2021, the US is also keen to work with him.

Delhi: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper to meet Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo & US Defense Secretary Mark Esper to arrive in India today to participate in the third India-US 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue tomorrow.

“The US welcomes India to emerge as a regional and global power,” said a fact sheet by the Ministry of External Affairs ahead of the third 2 + 2 ministerial meeting between India and the US to be held in New Delhi. The US is also keen to work closely with India during the forthcoming term of the UN Security Council. “

US Defense Minister Mark Asper and Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo, along with their Indian counterparts, Rajnath Singh and S.K. A 2 + 2 ministerial meeting will be held with Jaishankar.

The US State Department said that Espar and Pompeo will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will also talk to government and business leaders about advancing the US-India comprehensive global strategic partnership.

In the Fact Sheet, the Ministry of External Affairs said that there is strong and growing bilateral relationship between the two countries built on shared values ​​and commitment to an independent and free Indo-Pacific.