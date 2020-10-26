Entertainment

India-US 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue: Talks today, plans to develop China-Pakistan

October 26, 2020
2 Min Read

India-US 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue: A 2 + 2 ministerial meeting between India and the United States is starting from today, amidst the continuing tense situation with China and Pakistan. In this meeting, along with all the international and bipartisan issues and the very tense situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China will also be discussed. Meanwhile, the US State Department has duly issued a statement before the talks begin. It states that the US welcomes emerging India as a regional and global power. Also Read – Donald Trump’s two ‘messengers’ coming to India amid US election, will discuss to stop China

He also said that during India’s UNSC tenure starting on January 1, 2021, the US is also keen to work with him. Also Read – Rajnath Singh’s strong message to China after ‘Arms Puja’ – ‘want peace on the border but even an inch of land …’

“The US welcomes India to emerge as a regional and global power,” said a fact sheet by the Ministry of External Affairs ahead of the third 2 + 2 ministerial meeting between India and the US to be held in New Delhi. The US is also keen to work closely with India during the forthcoming term of the UN Security Council. “

US Defense Minister Mark Asper and Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo, along with their Indian counterparts, Rajnath Singh and S.K. A 2 + 2 ministerial meeting will be held with Jaishankar.

The US State Department said that Espar and Pompeo will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will also talk to government and business leaders about advancing the US-India comprehensive global strategic partnership.

In the Fact Sheet, the Ministry of External Affairs said that there is strong and growing bilateral relationship between the two countries built on shared values ​​and commitment to an independent and free Indo-Pacific.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.