India, US joint statement, Pakistan should not allow terrorist activities from its soil

New Delhi: India and the United States on Tuesday strongly opposed every form of cross-border terrorism and asked Pakistan to take "quick, permanent, irreversible" action to ensure that its territory of control was used for terrorist attacks. Not be The issue of terrorism from across the border arose in the third edition of the India-US 'Two Plus Two' ministerial talks. Tumat security challenges were discussed in the talks in India's neighborhood and beyond.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Minister Mark T. Asper. His top military and security officials also participated in the talks between the two sides. The joint statement issued after the talks said that both sides strongly criticized terrorism and strongly condemned every form of cross-border terrorism. At the same time, he stressed the coordinated action against all terrorist networks including Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

"We made it clear that cross-border terrorism is totally unacceptable," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar, along with their US counterparts Mike Pompeo, Defense Minister Mark Esper, told a joint press conference. Has asked Pakistan to take quick, permanent and irreversible action to ensure that the area under its control is not used to carry out terrorist attacks and to take swift action against such attackers including 26… 11 Mumbai, Uri and The conspirators of the Pathankot attack are involved.

It said, "The ministers also committed to the exchange of information on sanctions against terrorist groups and individuals." According to the statement, the two sides said the operation and financing of terrorist organizations, combating extremism, Internet terrorists It also pledged to take steps against cross-border activities of terrorists, to be used by. The statement said that the ministers have planned to pursue cooperation on several forums including the United Nations.

It said, “He reaffirmed support for early adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), which would convey the message of not justifying terrorism under any circumstances and strengthen the framework for cooperation globally.” will be given.”