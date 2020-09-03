Entertainment

India-US Partnership Forum: PM Modi said – Corona could not break our expectations

September 3, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: In the India-US Partnership Forum, PM Modi (PM Narendra Modi) talked about the challenges faced during Corona in India. PM Modi said that even the epidemic could not end our hopes and our dreams. Foreign investment in India has increased by 20 percent in 2019. Also Read – Twitter confession- Yes PM Modi’s account has been hacked, we are investigating

The PM said that he is focusing on increasing his capabilities. Regarding Corona Virus, he said that India first advised to wear masks. We have the lowest death rate in the world, while more deaths are occurring from corona in other places. First, we spread awareness. In a few months we faced many challenges. Also Read – Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account and personal website hack, hackers demand bitcoin

PM Modi said that many things may have been affected by the Kovid-19 epidemic, but the aspirations of 130 crore Indians have not been affected. PM Modi said that India expanded its Kovid-19 related facilities in record time, in the current situation, new thinking is needed which is human-centric.

