India Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Are living Ranking Updates: Get Are living Statement Of IND VS SL 1st ODI Recreation | 🏏 LatestLY

Shikhar Dhawan’s Workforce India is all set to tackle Sri Lanka within the 1st ODI on the Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. The hosts have suffered from a few setbacks as they have got misplaced a few their gamers who’ve been dominated out of the sequence. Kusal Perera and Binura Fernando were dominated out because of accidents. The IPL studded unit as they name it have been observed sweating it out within the stadium with Rahul Dravid because the mentor of the staff. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Are living Streaming On-line on Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Unfastened Are living Telecast of IND vs SL on TV and On-line.

Forward of the sport, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had lauded Rahul Dravid for his tasks and stated that he’s guiding the staff relatively neatly. He additional emphasized that each and every of those gamers has achieved relatively neatly thus far to snatch a place within the Indian staff. I don’t suppose they want a lot steerage. You simply pass and communicate to them if there’s a necessity for one thing to discuss. We by no means attempt to make anything else difficult. We’ve were given Rahul Dravid with us, he’s guiding them truly neatly.” – Bhuvneshwar Kumar on India’s younger squad.

Dasun Shanaka will likely be main the aspect for the first ODI 2021. The Sri Lankan gamers are all set to have a profitable begin to the three-game ODI sequence. He sounded relatively assured within the pre-match presser and stated that his staff additionally had a bonus.

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Isuru Udana

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal

