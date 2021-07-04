India Vs Sri Lanka 2021 Agenda, Loose PDF Obtain: Get Fixtures, Time Desk With Fit Timings In IST And Venue Main points Of IND Vs SL ODI And T20I Sequence | 🏏 LatestLY

India tackle Sri Lanka within the bilateral sequence which contains simplest limited-overs fixtures. The India’s excursion of Sri Lanka incorporates of 3 one-day internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is. The Indian crew will take box beneath Shikhar Dhawan as Virat Kohli and different megastar gamers are in England to participate within the Check sequence. India have named one of the vital fringe gamers of their squad for the Sri Lanka excursion and it’s going to be a possibility for them to provoke the selectors. You’ll be able to obtain the IND vs SL agenda right here in PDF layout. IND vs SL Sequence 2021: Shikhar Dhawan-Led Indian Crew Arrives in Colombo for Sri Lanka Sequence.

India’s excursion of Sri Lanka 2021 kicks-off on July 13 with ODI. All of the suits will likely be performed on the unmarried venue, which is R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. All of the video games will likely be day-night with ODIs beginning at 2:30 PM as in step with the Indian Same old Time (IST) whilst T20Is at 7:30 PM. In the meantime, take a look at the whole agenda of India excursion of Sri Lanka 2021 beneath. Rahul Dravid Says Sri Lanka Excursion Can be a Finding out Curve for Him As a Trainer, Excited to Paintings With Indian Cricket Crew.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021 Complete Agenda

Fit Date and Time (IST) Venue 1st ODI July 13, 02:30 PM Colombo second ODI July 16, 02:30 PM Colombo third ODI July 18, 02:30 PM Colombo 1st T20I July 21, 07:00 PM Colombo second T20I July 23, 07:00 PM Colombo third T20I July 25, 07:00 PM Colombo

India Squad for Sri Lanka Excursion: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Okay Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

