India wants 30 to 40 crore doses of vaccine, company said- we are ready

Pune: The Indian government is looking to receive 30-40 million doses (doses) of Corona Virus Vaccine by July, which is being developed by an international health association, which includes the Pune Serum Institute of India (SII) . A top official gave this information here on Saturday.

The Kovid Shield vaccine is being developed jointly by Oxford University, AstraZeneca and SII. SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent time on Saturday evening to check the vaccine's status.

Modi's SII founder-president Cyrus Poonawalla, CEO Adar Poonawalla, his wife and executive director Natasha A. Poonawala and other officials received a strong reception. SII CEO Adar Poonawala said in a video-conference with the media that currently SII is currently producing five to six crore doses and will be increased to 100 million by January 2021.

Adar Poonawalla said, “We have nothing in writing on behalf of the Government of India as to how many doses they will buy. We think 30-40 million doses will be needed by July 2021. ” The SII discussed with Modi about the vaccine’s implementation plan after being approved for emergency use.

The CEO of SII said that the company’s priority is India and the Kovidshield vaccine will be initially distributed domestically. Poonawala said that the vaccine would be initially distributed in India. After this we will distribute it to other countries. He said that AstraZeneca and Oxford are also focusing on providing medicines in UK and European markets, but our priority is India.