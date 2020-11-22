India Weather Report: Cold in North India, temperature in many parts reached below normal, mercury will fall further!

new Delhi: In most parts of North India, the minimum temperature remained below normal on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in the night temperature on Monday due to the western disturbances moving towards the northwestern part of the country. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the maximum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius. Earlier on Friday, Delhi had the coldest morning in November in the last 14 years. At the same time, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category and the average air quality index during the 24 hours was 251. According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was four degrees Celsius below normal. Also Read – Delhi-NCR weathered and ‘poisonous’ after Diwali, AQI reached ‘severe’ category in many areas

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the meteorological department’s regional weather forecasting center, said that due to the impact of western disturbance, minimum temperature is expected to increase from Monday. The minimum temperature in most areas of Rajasthan was recorded on Saturday. In the plains, Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Mount Abu, the only hilly state of the state, was one degree Celsius. Also Read – Air Pollution: Delhi’s AQI reaches very poor category, fear of increasing pollution on Diwali night

The maximum and minimum temperatures were also below normal in Punjab and Haryana. The Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in both the states in the next few days. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution Update: Delhi’s air is getting contaminated, air quality can reach serious level on Diwali

The maximum temperatures in Punjab’s Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala were 22.2 ° C, 21.8 ° C and 23.3 ° C, respectively, which is five degrees Celsius below normal.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius, five degrees Celsius below normal, while Hisar had a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. Narnaul recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained dry in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and it is expected to remain the same for the next three days. The cold in Himachal Pradesh continues and the Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall in the state in the next few days. In Manali, Kelong and Kalpa, the temperature was below zero, while Shimla recorded 5.1 degree Celsius.