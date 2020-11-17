India will become ‘self-reliant’, separated from RCEP, now ready to beat China strongly

RCEP: On November 15, 15 Asia Pacific countries with nearly one-third of the world’s population and a total economy of 26 trillion dollars have signed a major trade agreement (RCEP). But India has kept itself apart from this Regional Macroeconomic Comprehensive Partnership. In this way, India has taken another step towards becoming self-reliant and knocking China down. This will benefit Indian businessmen. Also Read – Enemies are no longer good, a student from Varanasi has made ‘Robo Helmet’ features to be surprised.

Vietnam has hosted this (Regional Macroeconomic Comprehensive Partnership) this time, with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc saying that it is the world's largest free trade agreement. These 15 countries include 10 members of ASEAN countries (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Loas, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. India is out of the deal this time, while India was among the 16 countries that laid the foundation for RCEP.

India was removed from RCEP in November last year

In fact, when India decided to withdraw from the RCEP in November last year, there was no atmosphere against China, which is today. Although at that time, India had decided to withdraw from it under pressure from internal traders, political parties and others, but after that in June this year, when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the battle with China, the matter completely worsened. . India banned all the apps of China and canceled the government contract to the companies there. Apart from this, many restrictions were also imposed by India.

India will benefit, China will be the biggest loser

There is a lot of benefit of India’s withdrawal from the RCEP. China will suffer the most in this. If India had joined it, China would have done business in the Indian market without any restriction. He sells goods at cheap prices. Also, India’s trade deficit can also increase. India’s small businessmen used to end, but a big decision that India made a year ago is now looking right.

What is RCEP

Actually, RCEP is a new type of free trade agreement as compared to other free trade agreements in the world. According to statistics, the total population of 15 member countries is around 2 billion 30 crore, which is 30 percent of the world’s population. At the same time, the total GDP of 15 member countries is more than 250 trillion dollars. The area connected with RCEP will become the largest free trade area in the world. Along with this, new topics such as intellectual property rights, digital trade, finance and telecom are also included in the RCEP along with issues of goods trade, dispute settlement, service trade and investment.

RCEP will play an economically important role

The RCEP will play an important role in economic restoration and long-term prosperity and development in various countries. Regional economic and business development will be enhanced as trade liberalization process intensifies. The benefit of RCEP will be passed on directly to customers and enterprises. With this, customers will get more choices in the market and the business cost of enterprises will be reduced to a great extent.