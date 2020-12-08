India will get corona vaccine in next few weeks, Health Ministry gives big update

Corona vaccine in India: The expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) will consider applications related to the approval of emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine by pharmaceutical company Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. However, when these vaccine manufacturers will get the license from the Indian government, it is not clear yet. Also Read – COVID-19 Vaccine Update: In Britain, this 90-year-old grandmother got Pfizer’s first vaccine, told the most special birthday gift

However, the Health Ministry has said on Tuesday that some of the vaccine candidates may get a license in the next few weeks. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, told in the press conference that the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought permission for Emergency Use. PM has interacted with all vaccine manufacturers and scientists.

The ministry said that there are still 6 vaccines in the clinical trial stage in India. The Health Ministry said, "Once we get the green signal from our scientists, we will start producing vaccines on a large scale." We have made complete preparations and have prepared a roadmap to increase the production of vaccine and there is complete preparation to make it available to everyone in the shortest possible time. "