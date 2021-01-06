India will give priority to Sri Lanka during supply of Kovid-19 vaccine to other countries: Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Colombo: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday that India has agreed to give priority to Sri Lanka while supplying its Kovid-19 vaccine to other countries. Rajapaksa’s office gave this information in an official statement issued here. Also Read – PM Modi talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, discusses Kovid-19 vaccine

The statement said that the President told Jaishankar that Sri Lanka wants to get the Indian vaccine. According to the statement, Jaishankar told Rajapaksa that India has agreed to give priority to Sri Lanka while supplying Indian vaccines to other countries. Also Read – Demand for Corona’s native vaccine increases, this neighboring country made formal request

It is noteworthy that the drug regulator of India gave limited emergency use in the country of “Kovishield” Kovid-19 vaccine “Kovishield” and indigenously developed vaccine “Kovaxine” produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune. Was approved. Also Read – … Anil Kapoor is anxious to see the day, even requested from God

Rajapaksa’s office said in a statement that the two countries discussed other areas of cooperation including the eastern container terminal of Colombo Port. This proposed agreement with India has raised political controversy in recent weeks and Rajapaksa’s own party’s trade unions have also criticized the agreement.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa officially rejected any formal agreement with India or any other country on Colombo Port. During the meeting between Sri Lankan President and Jaishankar, other Indian projects in Sri Lanka were also discussed.

The President also discussed ways to bring tourism back on track. The two countries have decided to hold joint talks with India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives to bring tourism affected by the Corona virus global epidemic back on track.

Jaishankar has come here on a three-day visit from December 5 to 7 at the invitation of Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardhan. This is his first foreign trip in 2021. Also, she is the first foreigner to visit Sri Lanka in the New Year.

(input language)