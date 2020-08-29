‘India will not participate in multinational military exercises with China, Pakistan on Russia soil’

New Delhi: In the backdrop of the ongoing conflict with China in East Ladakh, India has taken a big decision. There are reports that India will not participate in the multinational military exercises to be held in Russia, where apart from China, Pakistan’s army is also going to participate. According to reports from the news agency ANI, India can soon tell Russia about this decision. Let us know that this military exercise has been named Kavkaz-2020. Also Read – Ishant Sharma told fans on receiving Arjuna Award – I will keep playing as long as the body is supporting

Earlier there were reports that India would send a contingent of three armies to Russia next month to engage in multilateral military exercises, which would include China, Pakistan and a few more member countries of the SCO. Although now it seems that India can retreat from this.

However, one reason behind this is also believed to be the corona virus where more than 70 thousand positive cases are being found in India alone every day. Indian authorities have decided to withdraw from participation in the wargames in the Astrakhan region of southern Russia, keeping in mind the worsening situation of the global COVID-19. However, no official statement has been made about this yet.

Defense sources told ANI, “A high-level meeting was held in South Block in which Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat were present. After the meeting, it was discussed that it would not be appropriate to attend a multilateral meeting where Chinese and Pakistani military personnel would also be present. “

Russia can go to participate in Rajnath Singh SCO conference

Let us know that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh can go to Russia next week to attend an important conference of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (ASIO). Official sources gave this information. Regional security scenario and geo-strategic developments can be discussed in the conference. The SCO Defense Ministers Conference is taking place at a time when there is a situation of deadlock in East Ladakh between its two member countries India and China.

Sources said that Singh can leave for Moscow on September 3 and a conference is expected to be held the next day. This will be Singh’s second visit to Russia after the month of June. He represented India in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on 24 June, which was held to mark 75 years of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Russia has also invited Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to attend the SCO foreign ministers meeting on 10 September.

Sources said that about 150 soldiers of the army, 45 personnel of the Indian Air Force and several naval officers were participating in the Indian contingent that took part in the exercises held in the Astrakhan region of South Russia from 15 to 26 September. A team of the three Indian armies participated in the Victory Day Parade held on the historic Red Square in Moscow in June. A Chinese contingent also participated in it.

Russia has already said that India and China should resolve the border dispute through dialogue and positive partnership between the two countries is important for regional stability.

