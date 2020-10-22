India will now have enemy tanks in Maidan-e-Jung, India successfully tests this dangerous missile

new Delhi: Further enhancing its military capability, India successfully completed the final test of the anti-tank guided missile – Nag – on Thursday. This missile will soon be inducted into the Indian Army. In 2008, the Ministry of Defense approved the purchase of 300 Nag missiles and 25 missile carriers for the army. Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said that the test was conducted at 6.45 am in the Pokhran area firing range of Rajasthan. Also Read – After Punjab, Congress government of Rajasthan will bring bill against agricultural laws of the Center

The missile was integrated with the actual warhead and a tank target was placed over the specified range. It was launched from Naga Missile Carrier Namika (NAMICA). This missile, developed by DRDO, is capable of fighting with enemy tanks day and night.

Photos of the successful final trial of Nag anti-tank guided missile conducted earlier today. The missile is now ready for induction into the armed forces.

Naga missile carrier Namika is an infantry combat vehicle BMP2 based system. Now it will enter the production phase. The missile will be produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), while the Ordnance Factory will produce the Medak Namika.

#WATCH: The successful final trial of Nag anti-tank guided missile conducted earlier today at Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan. The missile is now ready for induction into the armed forces.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trial. DRDO Chairman G.N. Satish Reddy is an important contributor.