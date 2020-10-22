Entertainment

India will now have enemy tanks in Maidan-e-Jung, India successfully tests this dangerous missile

October 22, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Further enhancing its military capability, India successfully completed the final test of the anti-tank guided missile – Nag – on Thursday. This missile will soon be inducted into the Indian Army. In 2008, the Ministry of Defense approved the purchase of 300 Nag missiles and 25 missile carriers for the army. Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said that the test was conducted at 6.45 am in the Pokhran area firing range of Rajasthan. Also Read – After Punjab, Congress government of Rajasthan will bring bill against agricultural laws of the Center

The missile was integrated with the actual warhead and a tank target was placed over the specified range. It was launched from Naga Missile Carrier Namika (NAMICA). This missile, developed by DRDO, is capable of fighting with enemy tanks day and night. Also Read – Recruitment of 31 thousand teachers approved in Rajasthan, will be such recruitment process

Naga missile carrier Namika is an infantry combat vehicle BMP2 based system. Now it will enter the production phase. The missile will be produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), while the Ordnance Factory will produce the Medak Namika.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trial. DRDO Chairman G.N. Satish Reddy is an important contributor.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.