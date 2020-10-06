India will operate two flights to China, know what is the reason

Beijing: India is planning to operate two flights from Delhi to the Chinese city of Guangzhou on October 23 and 30 to evacuate Indians stranded due to the Kovid-19 lockdown under the Vande India Mission. According to a press release issued by the Indian embassy on Tuesday, Air India is planning to operate two flights to Guangzhou-Delhi on October 23 and 30. Tickets can be purchased for these by paying the fare fixed by the airline company. Also Read – Video: Rahul Gandhi said – This cowardly Prime Minister says no one has taken our land

With these flights, the holders of valid working visas can fly to China and in return the aircraft will bring Indians desirous of returning home. India has so far operated five flights from China under the Vande Bharat Mission. The last five flights were operated from Shanghai, Guangzhou and Ningbo. Also Read – Big Reveal! Pakistan and China are preparing new missile sites near western border

India also evacuated Indian students stranded in Wuhan through three special flights in February this year. According to the release, people wishing to go to India will have to agree to follow all the protocols of the Government of India. This includes paid institutional segregated habitat for seven days and compulsory house segregated residence for seven days. Also Read – Narendra Modi weakened the country, only then China dared to kill our soldiers: Rahul Gandhi

(input language)