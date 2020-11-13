Indian Actor Asif Basra Dead at 53

Indian actor Asif Basra, recognized for his starring position in 2006 movie “Outsourced,” was discovered useless in Dharamsala, northern India, on Thursday. He was 53. The police are treating the loss of life as a case of suicide.

Basra was born in Amravati, western India, in 1967. One of many few Indian actors to have a number of worldwide credit, he debuted in Sam Firstenberg’s U.S./India co-production “Quicksand” (2002), starring Michael Dudikoff. He was additionally observed for his roles in acclaimed Indian indies resembling Anurag Kashyap’s “Black Friday” (2004) and Rahul Dholakia’s “Parzania” (2005).

Basra rose to worldwide prominence as one of many leads in John Jeffcoat’s “Outsourced” (2006). The identical yr, he was in Michael O. Sajbel’s “One Evening with the King,” the place the forged additionally included Omar Sharif and Peter O’Toole.

In Bollywood, Basra had important roles in “Jab We Met” (2007), “As soon as Upon a Time in Mumbaai” (2010) and “Kai Po Che” (2013). He was additionally recognized for his position in Gujarati-language movie “Flawed Aspect Raju” (2016), co-produced by Kashyap’s Phantom Movies.

In 2019, Basra featured in an episode of ITV sequence “The Good Karma Hospital.”

Professionally, 2020 was top-of-the-line years for Basra. He had distinguished roles in two acclaimed streaming sequence — Amazon Prime Video’s “Pataal Lok” and “Hostages” on Disney’s Hotstar.

“RIP Asif Basra.. A horrible lack of a proficient, versatile artist. My deepest condolences to the household,” tweeted Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“He was probably the most unassuming and genteel actor I’ve labored with,” Anurag Kashyap advised Selection. “We spent plenty of time in Prithvi [theater] in our preliminary days after which he did a small half in ‘Black Friday.’ I’m simply shocked by the information. I solely keep in mind him smiling or laughing.”

“I haven’t labored with Asif however have recognized him for 20 years,” Hansal Mehta, director of upcoming Amazon authentic movie “Chhalaang,” advised Selection. “I used to satisfy him at Prithvi theater and the Dharamsala Worldwide Movie Competition. Am simply shocked past phrases. And terribly unhappy.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who co-starred with Basra in “Jab We Met,” wrote on her Instagram story: “Relaxation in peace Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the household and loves ones.”

“My honest condolences and prayers with the household and loves ones. RIP Asif Basra,” actor Anushka Sharma, who produced “Paatal Lok,” wrote on her Instagram story.

Relaxation In Peace My Buddy – Extra Energy to Household,” tweeted Nawazuddin Siddiqui, star of Netflix authentic movie “Critical Males.”

Basra’s co-star in “Kai Po Che,” Sushant Singh Rajput, was discovered useless at his Mumbai dwelling in June.