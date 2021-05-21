Indian Air Drive’s MiG-21 fighter plane crashes in Punjab

MiG-21 fighter plane crashed, Information : A MiG-21 fighter plane of the Indian Air Drive has crashed remaining evening (Thursday-Friday evening). Additionally Learn – Punjab govt’s giant determination, orphaned youngsters in Kovid gets pension of 1500 rupees a month

Indian Air Drive officers stated {that a} MiG-21 fighter airplane of the Indian Air Drive crashed close to Moga in Punjab past due remaining evening. On the time of twist of fate
The plane was once on an ordinary coaching flight. Let me inform you that the MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Drive has been the sufferer of numerous injuries.

Detailed main points of the airplane crash are awaited presently.

