Indian Air Force’s Mig 21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

Mig 21 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Rajasthan: An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter plane MiG-21 (Mig 21) crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday night. Officials gave this information. The IAF reported that the pilot of the aircraft came out safely. The incident took place at around 8.15 pm.

During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. An Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. Also Read – China Ministry approves purchase of military equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore amid tension from China – Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 5, 2021

The IAF tweeted, ‘While training in the western region, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft suffered a major technical flaw this evening. The pilot came out safely. There has been no loss of life. ‘

He said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident.

