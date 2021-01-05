Entertainment

Indian Air Force’s Mig 21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

January 5, 2021
Mig 21 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Rajasthan: An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter plane MiG-21 (Mig 21) crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday night. Officials gave this information. The IAF reported that the pilot of the aircraft came out safely. The incident took place at around 8.15 pm. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: IAF AFCAT Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force has extended date to apply for AFCAT 2021, apply soon, will get salary in lakhs

The IAF tweeted, ‘While training in the western region, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft suffered a major technical flaw this evening. The pilot came out safely. There has been no loss of life. ‘

He said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident.

