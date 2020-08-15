Indian Ambassador to China said – India faced ‘dual challenges’ of Kovid-19, aggressive attitude on the border

BEIJING: India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Misery, said on Saturday that the year of 2020 had been very uneven for India as it faced ‘dual challenges’ such as an aggressive approach to the country’s border with Kovid-19. Addressing the Indian community at India House on the 74th Independence Day of the country, Misri talked about the problems that overseas Indians in China are facing. Due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and postponement of flights, many members of the families of overseas Indians are staying in India due to visa issues. Also Read – Kohli-Rohit Wishes 74th Independence Day; Sachin wrote emotional letter

After hoisting the tricolor flag and reading Friday’s address to President Ramnath Kovind to the nation, Misri also referred to an aggressive attitude on the border. Indirectly he referred to the situation on the China-India border in eastern Ladakh. Misri said, “You have just heard the President’s address, the year of 2020 has been very uneven. In India, we faced the double challenge of Kovid-19 and aggressive attitude on our borders. ” Also Read – Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulated India on Independence Day, said- you have a lot to be proud of

He said, “I think the situation that all of us Indians are facing is not different from the situation that arose during the struggle for independence.” He said, “Together we can face challenges. Huh. For this, all sections of society need to come together. ” Also Read – China expected to work seriously for complete retreat: India

He said that despite the pandemic of the epidemic, the government has taken steps towards reform and in the last seven months, several important steps have been taken to improve education, taxation, labor, agriculture and other allied sectors. Misri said, “With this campaign and spirit of reform, I am confident that our economy will overcome the current challenges. “