Indian-American Rapper Raja Kumari Signs With Mass Appeal India

Mass Appeal India has introduced the signing of Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-singer-songwriter-dancer Raja Kumari, the primary feminine rapper to signal with the label.

Mass Appeal India launched in August 2019 as a partnership between legendary rapper Nas’ city culture-focused leisure firm and Common Music India, a division of Common Music Group.

Born in California to Indian mother and father who emigrated to the U.S. within the 1970s, Kumari (actual title: Svetha Rao) is on a “mission is to create artwork that blends her Indian roots along with her American upbringing,” in response to the announcement, with music that “fuses the rhythms she absorbed as a skilled classical Indian dancer along with her love for hip-hop.”

In saying her signing to Mass Appeal India, Nas stated, “After I first met Raja, I knew she was somebody the world wants to listen to. Her presence exudes confidence and individuality — a real artist with international enchantment. We’re thrilled to have her on the staff as the primary girl of Mass Appeal India.”

“I’m so excited to be becoming a member of Mass Appeal household, ever since I fell in love with hip hop it has been a dream of mine to work with Nas. Their imaginative and prescient of bringing Indian hip hop to the worldwide market is inspiring and I stay up for working collectively to realize that purpose,” Raja says of signing with Mass Appeal India.

Her first single via Mass Appeal India will probably be “NRI,” which will probably be launched in April, with a full-length EP to observe. On Sunday, Kumari dropped “Goddess,” a brand new collaboration with Krewella and Nervo to rejoice Ladies’s Historical past Month.

Kumari debuted in 2016 with “The Come Up” EP and has launched a number of singles, together with final yr’s “Bloodline” EP on Epic Information final yr, on which she labored with veteran producers Sean Garrett and Danja. She has additionally collaborated or co-written songs with Iggy Azalea, Fall Out Boy, Fifth Concord and Gwen Stefani.

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia stated, “Raja Kumari is likely one of the most unusual artists I’ve ever met, not simply because she’s an outstanding rapper, singer and songwriter, but in addition a performer’s performer as effectively. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the Mass Appeal India household, as I really consider in her imaginative and prescient, her music and her absolute lust for all times.”