Indian-American Samir Banerjee Storms Into Wimbledon’s Junior Males’s Singles Ultimate | LatestLY

London [UK], July 10: Indian-American Samir Banerjee on Saturday stormed into the finals of the Wimbledon Junior Males’s ultimate.

He defeated Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg of France 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 to achieve the finals.

The primary set between each those two tennis gamers went backward and forward, however finally, Banerjee controlled to carry his personal to win the set. Took My Spot in Taking part in 11 and Now at Wimbledon Too: Rohan Gavaskar Reacts Cheekily After Dinesh Karthik Posts Image With Sunil Gavaskar.

Sascha then stormed proper again into the fit and he went directly to win the second one set 6-4, sending the fit into the 3rd and deciding set.

Banerjee then introduced his A-game to the courtroom and he ended up profitable the fit, coming into the finals of Wimbledon.

On Sunday, the Wimbledon males’s ultimate can be contested between Novak Djokovic and 7th seed Matteo Berrettini.

Djokovic has already gained the Australian Open and French Open this 12 months and he has 19 Grand Slam titles to his identify.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Team of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)