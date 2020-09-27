Indian Army deploys Bhishma tank on LAC, can destroy enemy stronghold within few minutes

new Delhi: LAC between India and China has been witnessing some kind of action from China on the day of the border dispute going on for several months. In such a situation, in response to the antics of China and keeping in mind the preparations, the Indian Army is engaged in hard preparations. The Indian Army is working on a war footing to combat the severe winters in the winter. According to the news released by ANI, the Indian Army has deployed its T-90 and T-72 tanks at LAC. Also Read – India China Face-off: Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s statement amid tension on the border – India and China going through “unprecedented” situation

These tanks have been deployed near LAC in Chumar Demchok area in eastern Ladakh. Its deployment is for the deployment of armored columns of the Chinese Army. Please tell that only T-90 tank is called Bhishma tank. It is considered to be the most perfect tank of the Indian Army. Its deployment simply means that if needed, it can destroy everything by entering the border of enemy country in a few minutes. Please tell that it is one of the lightest tanks in the world. This tank can participate in war both day or night. Also Read – India-China standoff: MEA said- It is necessary to ensure ground stability, meeting of commanders soon

Indian Army deploys T-90 & T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles which can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius, near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. Also Read – Indian army will have strong hold from Ladakh to Arunachal, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 43 bridges Note: All visuals cleared by competent authority on ground pic.twitter.com/8zlYGfyNJk – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

Let us know that there is snowfall in the LAC region on the day of the Dhand, due to this, many problems for the soldiers are coming up here. In such a situation, special tents are being prepared by the Indian Army to keep Indian soldiers safe. All the facilities will be available in these tents. In addition, this tent will also win in the fight against the cold of the Indian Army.