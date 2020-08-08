Indian Army destroyed terrorist launchpad in PoK’s Lipa Valley? Video-photos went viral

new Delhi: The news of the terrorist launchpad being destroyed in the action of Indian Army in Kashmir occupied by Pakistan continued on social media today. Videos and photos were also shared on social media that the Indian Army has destroyed the launch pad of terrorists from the Bharti firing in Poki’s Lipa Valley. However, no official statement has been received from the Indian Army in this regard so far. Also Read – Impact of stoppage of imports from India, shortage of anti-dot that neutralizes snake venom in Pakistan

A video claimed that at least 4 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the Indian Army’s retaliation in PoK’s Lepa Valley, one of which is Major and more than 12 soldiers were wounded. Also Read – This fast bowler joins England team for second Test against Pakistan

There is no statement from Pakistan about this. But on the website of Pakistani newspaper Dawn, it was told that two women died and 9 others were injured in the firing of the Indian Army. Also Read – Ben Stokes may repeat Headingley’s feat against Pakistan: Chris Woakes

According to Dawn’s website, the Indian Army opened fire in various villages of the Lepa Valley till 4 am on Friday, using mortar and medium-range artillery in heavy shelling by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (Line of Control). . A village located 25 km before the safe Lep valley was considered very safe, where heavy firing has resulted in heavy losses.

It is being said in viral photos and videos that action has been taken on the launchpad of the terrorists of the Indian Army.

Let me tell you that a 65-year-old man was killed in firing near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani army firing and firing mortar shells. The Indian Army had given a befitting reply to the attack. A large number of mortar shells were fired in villages near the Line of Control in Mankot sector of Mendhar tehsil on Friday, in which a person named Mohammad Sadiq was killed. Firing was unceremoniously fired by the Pakistani Army in the Krishna Valley sector of Poonch at around nine o’clock on Friday night. The Indian Army has given a reasonable answer. There was also an incident of shelling on Friday morning. For the past several days, Pakistan has been firing on the Line of Control without provocation. (Note: IndiaDot.com does not claim confirmation or falsity of the validity of the viral video and photo)