Indian Army gave response to Pakistani army, killed 7-8 soldiers, destroyed many enemy bunkers

7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across LoC: The Indian Army has given a huge response to the nefarious actions of the Pakistan Army and seized fire violations and killed 7-8 Pakistani soldiers in heavy response action. Around 10-12 Pakistani soldiers have been injured in this counterattack by the Indian Army.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara, earlier today. (Video Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/xxT57UkE35 – ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

In the retaliation of the Indian Army, many bunkers of the Pakistan Army have been destroyed.

According to Indian Army sources, 7-8 Pakistani Army personnel have been killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to the ceasefire violation from across the Line of Control. The list of Pakistani Army soldiers killed in the Indian Army’s counterattack includes 2-3 Pakistani Army Special Services Group (SSG) commandos.