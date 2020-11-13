Entertainment

Indian Army gave response to Pakistani army, killed 7-8 soldiers, destroyed many enemy bunkers

November 13, 2020
7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across LoC: The Indian Army has given a huge response to the nefarious actions of the Pakistan Army and seized fire violations and killed 7-8 Pakistani soldiers in heavy response action. Around 10-12 Pakistani soldiers have been injured in this counterattack by the Indian Army. Also Read – BSF sub-inspector Rakesh Doval succumbed to injuries in Pakistan Army’s firing, also killing a civilian

In the retaliation of the Indian Army, many bunkers of the Pakistan Army have been destroyed.

According to Indian Army sources, 7-8 Pakistani Army personnel have been killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to the ceasefire violation from across the Line of Control. The list of Pakistani Army soldiers killed in the Indian Army’s counterattack includes 2-3 Pakistani Army Special Services Group (SSG) commandos.

