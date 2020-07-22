Indian army gets indigenous ‘Dhruvastra missile’, 4 km radius of enemy tank

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of self-reliant India after increasing tension on the India-China border. During this time, there was also talk about strengthening India in defense sector. Under the Make in India mission, the country’s army is constantly being strengthened. In this episode, the Indian Army is going to get an anti-tank missile soon. Anti-tank missile Dhruvastra was successfully tested. This missile has been built in India only. Also Read – Increased strength of Indian Army, DRDO successfully tests anti-tank guided missile, see VIDEO

The name of this missile has been changed from Nag (NAG) to Dhruvastra anti-tank missile. It was tested on 15-16 July in Balasore, Odisha. Now this missile will soon join the Indian Army fleet. It will be used for the Indian Army helicopter Dhruv. Also Read – Indian Army successfully test-fires ‘Nag’ missile in Pokhran, see VIDEO

#WATCH Trials of Helicopter-launched Nag Missile (HELINA), now named Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile in direct and top attack mode. The flight trials were conducted on 15 & 16 July at ITR Balasore (Odisha). This is done without helicopter. pic.twitter.com/C8hMj0VhDE – ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Explain that the testing done at present is done without a helicopter. Talking about the capability of this missile, it can destroy any tank up to 4 km. It is a completely indigenous missile. It is made by DRDO. This missile has been equipped with anti-tank missile (ATGM) system. For this missile, let’s use a sentence, Fire and Forget. Please tell that by joining this Indian Army fleet of missiles, the Indian Army will get more strength.