Indian Army gets its own mobile messaging app, developed specifically for dialogue

new Delhi: The Indian Army has developed an end to end encryption messaging application for its own use. This year, the army banned 89 apps for security reasons. Military personnel were asked to remove games like Facebook, truckler, Instagram and PUBG from mobile. Also Read – India-China Border Dispute: India-China will have 8th round of talks next week, these people will be involved

On Thursday, the Indian Army said in a statement that under Self-reliant India, the Army has developed a common and secure app, named ‘Secure Application for Internet (SAI).’ Ind supports secure voice, text and video calling services. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army shot down Pakistan Army quadcopter made in China

This app is similar to what is on WhatsApp, Telegram, Samvad and JIMS and follows the end-to-end encryption messaging protocol. After reviewing the functionality of the application, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised Colonel Sai Shankar for his skill and talent for developing the application. Also Read – Political uproar in Pakistan – Army and police came face to face, officers went on leave