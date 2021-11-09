Indian Army Leader Information: R Hari Kumar would be the subsequent Leader of the Indian Army, will take over the accountability on November 30

New Delhi: The Protection Ministry on Tuesday introduced that Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar would be the subsequent Leader of Naval Workforce. The Protection Ministry stated, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has been appointed as the following Leader of Naval Workforce via the federal government. He’s recently the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Leader of the Western Naval Command and can think his new workplace on November 30.Additionally Learn – Padma Awards: 118 eminent personalities together with past due singer SP Balasubramaniam, Tarun Gogoi, Sumitra Mahajan venerated with Padma Awards

Within the lengthy and noteworthy tenure of about 39 years within the Army, Vice Admiral Kumar has held many tasks.