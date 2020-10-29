Indian Army led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fear in Pakistan: BJP

new Delhi: The BJP has targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the statement of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the leader of opposition there in the National Assembly of Pakistan. It is said that the statement of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq regarding the Wing Commander Abhiyan proves how fear and fear of the Indian Army and Shaurya in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a press conference at the party headquarters on Thursday, “Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan, said that when the Pakistan Parliamentary Committee met in February 2019, due to fear in Pakistan, it The Prime Minister of Imran Khan did not come and the Chief of Army Staff there was shivering the feet of Kamar Bajwa. It was said in the meeting that if the reception was not abandoned, India would attack. ” Also Read – Madhya Pradesh by-election: Kamal Nath’s taunt on Shivraj – what will change the picture of a state that cannot develop its own region, look at my region

Sambit Patra said, "Pakistan army chief's legs are shivering, sweating. Rahul ji, why are you with the sweaters? Why not with the army of India that leaves sweat? " The BJP spokesperson said that after the air strike, Shahzade of Congress says that nothing has happened. The President of the Indian Army is called the goon of the road. Our army has always said that India is ready to answer on every front, and has given. This proves how there is fear and fear of the Indian Army and gallantry in Pakistan under the leadership of Modi ji.

Sambit Patra said that Imran Khan, Qamar Bajwa, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, all of whom were most trusted by the Congress President Shahzade have trembled. Sweating is coming out. We had refused to go with Navjot Singh Sidhu and he was hugging Bajwa. They were doing all this at the behest of Shahzade.

The BJP spokesperson said, “The points on which the country should be unified, Congress made them the subject of division. The way you described the Prime Minister of India as frightened about the expansionist forces, today Shahzade has been given a proper reply by BJP President JP Nadda and asked who is coward and who is courageous? ”