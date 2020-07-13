Indian army orders 72 thousand American rifles, gun is unique

new Delhi: After a long stand-off on the Indo-China border, the work is being done gradually to pull back the forces from all disputed places. But the Indian Army does not want to leave any stone unturned. For this reason, the Army has decided to buy 72000 American assault rifles. For this, orders have also been given by the army. Let us know that the army will buy these weapons from America. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, search operation started in the area

Let me tell you that before this, the army has got a stock of American rifles. In the first order too, the army had ordered 72 thousand rifles, which has now been received by the army. These weapons are currently being used in operational areas in the Northern Command. Explain that the bullet fired from this rifle can penetrate its victim up to 500 meters. Also, the shot of this gun is bigger than other guns.

Indian Army to place order for 72,000 American assault rifles

These rifles are also called shoot to kill, which means that if a shot is fired from this rifle, it penetrates the target. If sources are to be believed, what the army has got. 72 thousand more assault rifles have been ordered under it. This will increase the strength of the Indian Army. Let us know that in the past, the army had also ordered tents that could withstand the horrors.